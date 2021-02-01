Manjhi Lashes Out At Tejashwi As He Puts Wrong Picture Of Bihar's First CM Krishna Singh

In a major goof up, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Sunday posted a picture of Anugrah Narayan Sinha while paying tribute to Bihar's first Chief Minister late Krishna Singh on his death anniversary. Downplaying the issue, RJD spokesman Mrityunjay Tiwary told PTI that Tejashwi Yadav does not himself put up tweets and that it was a technical error. The opponents should not make it an issue, rather they should try to understand the spirit behind the tweet, the RJD spokesperson said.

READ | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar condemns Red Fort violence, opines on RJD's human chain formation

READ | Bihar To Guide Poll-bound States On Conducting Elections Amid COVID Pandemic

NDA lashed out at Tejashwi

NDA constituents- JD(U), BJP, and HAM(S) latched on the issue to attack Lalu Prasad's younger son. Hindustani Awam Morcha(HAM) national president and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi took a jibe at Tejashwis knowledge about leaders of Bihar, saying "those who do not recognize as who the late Sri Krishna Singh was, now reckons himself as a leader of Bihar.''

हई देखिए...

अब जेकरा ई नहीं पता है कि श्री कृष्ण बाबू कउन हैं उहो खुद को बिहार का नेता बुझने लगें हैं।

.@yadavtejashwi बाबू अगर आपको बिहार विभूतियों का जानकारी नहीं है तो हम आपको सबका फोटो भेज देतें हैं।आगे से फोटो देखकर ही कुछ चीं-चीं किजिएगा।

भद्द पिटवा लिहिस लड़का... https://t.co/NFP2LLkYiB — Jitan Ram Manjhi (@jitanrmanjhi) January 31, 2021

JD(U) spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar questioned Tejashwis knowledge asking - "How political tourists will know the great leaders of Bihar? You are corrupt and only know the criminals lodged in jail." BJP too derided Tejashwi, the leader of opposition in Bihar assembly, for his goof-up. "The leader of opposition should exhibit his political- social hatred after first getting himself acquainted with the pictures of Bihar Kesri late Sri Krishna Singh and Bihar Vibhuti late Anugrah Narayan Singh," state BJP spokesman Arvind Kumar Singh said.

READ | 'Chirag Paswan instrumental in Tejashwi's victory from Raghopur': JD(U) fires fresh salvo

Meanwhile, Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on January 30 formed a human chain to extend solidarity to the farmers protesting against three farm laws - The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. RJD allies - Congress, CPI-ML( liberation), CPI and CPM - were also the part of the event.

READ | Tejashwi-led Mahagathbandhan Forms Human Chain In Bihar; Slams CM's Silence On Farm Laws