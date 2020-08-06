Manoj Sinha Appointed New J&K Lieutenant Governor; GC Murmu's Resignation Accepted

In a significant development, BJP leader and former Union Minister Manoj Sinha has been appointed as Jammu and Kashmir’s new Lieutenant Governor. The development takes place following the resignation of Girish Chandra Murmu. Murmu had submitted his resignation on Wednesday after serving nine months as the first L-G of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

READ: J&K L-G GC Murmu Submits Resignation To President Kovind After 9 Months Of Service

Former Union Minister Manoj Sinha appointed as J&K’s new L-G

The appointment took place after President Ram Nath Kovind accepted Murmu’s resignation. A three-time MP from Ghazipur, Manoj Sinha is a former Minister of Communication. In addition, he was also the Minister of State (MoS) for Railways. Sinha's appointment as the Union Territory's second Lieutenant Governor was hailed by BJP leader Ram Madhav.

"A gentle, erudite and experienced leader with loads of administrative experience as a minister to head J&K administration. J&K to progress on d path of development with renewed vigour." said Ram Madhav in a tweet

READ | Transformation Underway In Jammu And Kashmir And Ladakh: Jaishankar

J&K L-G Murmu resigns after 9 months

Murmu's resignation followed after his controversial comments on Assembly elections in the Union Territory. On 28 July, the Election Commission of India (ECI) pulled up Murmu for his statements on the timing of the Jammu and Kashmir election. Murmu has repeatedly maintained that the elections in the Union territory could be held after the ongoing delimitation exercise. Moreover, Murmu also stated that the President’s rule is no solution and that the 'Assembly can resume anytime'. His resignation came on the one-year-anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.

READ: 'Ram Temple Will Be A Symbol Of Justice And Social Harmony,' Says President Kovind