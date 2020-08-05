'Ram Temple Will Be A Symbol Of Justice And Social Harmony,' Says President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday congratulated the nation on the successful completion of the Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya today remarking that the Ram temple would prove to be 'a symbol of modern India' based on the values of a Ram Rajya. The President added that the temple was being constructed in accordance with the ideals of justice and social harmony.

"Congratulations to all on the inauguration of the construction of Ram-Mandir! The temple of Maryada Purushottam Prabhu Ram is being constructed in accordance with the process of justice and with the enthusiasm of the public and with the support of social harmony. The temple complex, I believe, will become a symbol of modern India based on the ideals of Ramrajya," tweeted President Kovind.

राम-मंदिर निर्माण के शुभारंभ पर सभी को बधाई! मर्यादा पुरुषोत्तम प्रभु राम के मंदिर का निर्माण न्यायप्रक्रिया के अनुरूप तथा जनसाधारण के उत्साह व सामाजिक सौहार्द के संबल से हो रहा है। मुझे विश्वास है कि मंदिर परिसर, रामराज्य के आदर्शों पर आधारित आधुनिक भारत का प्रतीक बनेगा। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2020

PM takes part in pooja at 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi'

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Ayodhya to participate in the Ram temple 'Bhumi pujan' ceremony. Ahead of the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Prime Minister offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi temple. Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Prime Minister then arrived at the temple and was given sacred headgear by the chief priest of the temple.

PM then headed to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he took part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'. He subsequently performed the 'Bhoomi poojan' and lay the foundation stone there. During his address, the PM also unveiled a plaque to mark the laying of the foundation stone and a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.

