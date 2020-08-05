J&K L-G GC Murmu Submits Resignation To President Kovind After 9 Months Of Service

In a massive development, Jammu-Kashmir Lieutenant-Governor GC Murmu, on Wednesday, has submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind as per sources. Murmu was appointed at first L-G of UT of J&K on 31 October 2019, after the state was bifurcated and its special status revoked on August 5, 2019. This move comes after Murmu's controversial comments on Assembly elections in the Union Territory for which he was pulled up by the Election Commission.

J&K L-G Murmu resigns after 9 months

Jammu and Kashmir LG Girish Murmu resigns. He was appointed in October 2019 pic.twitter.com/1Kh8fG6GT8 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) August 5, 2020

EC pulls up Murmu

On 28 July, the Election Commission of India (ECI) pulled up Murmu for repeatedly making statements on the timing of the Jammu and Kashmir election. Murmu has given several interviews to many news outlets in which he has said that elections in the Union territory could be held after the ongoing delimitation exercise. He has also claimed that President’s rule is no solution and that the 'Assembly can resume anytime'.

The EC released a statement saying, "It would be proper for authorities other than Election Commission to refrain from making such statements which virtually tantamount to interfering with the Constitutional mandate of the Election Commission.” It added, "Many things have to be taken into account for holding polls, including topography, weather, sensitivities arising out of regional and local festivities, and in the constitutional scheme of things, only the commission can decide the timings of the polls".

Last week, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it will verify reported statements made by the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and BJP leader Ram Madhav that 4G Internet service can be restored in the Union Territory, and sought time to file a reply to the rejoinder affidavit filed by an NGO. A bench of justices N V Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and B R Gavai adjourned the hearing for August 7. Currently, the administration has extended its ban on high-speed 4G internet till August 19 due to rise in anti-national activities over the coming weeks in the view of completing one year since the revocation of Article 370 and Independence Day.

Murmu's appointment at first L-G

Post-abrogation of Article 370 from Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu was appointed as the first L-G of the newly bifurcated UT Jammu-Kashmir, succeeding Governor Satya Pal Malik. Murmu previously served as principal secretary to the then CM of Gujarat Narendra Modi and belongs the Gujarat Cadre of the Indian Administrative Services. During his service in Gujarat, he held key administrative operations in the state and was the Secretary in the department of expenditure at the Ministry of Finance in the second Modi government.

