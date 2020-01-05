Manoj Tiwari Calls JNU Violence 'frustration Of Rejected Parties', Urges Independent Probe

After violence broke out in the JNU campus, BJP chief of Delhi Manoj Tiwari has termed the violence as frustration of the parties that were rejected by the mandate and called for an independent investigation on the matter.

"The frustration of the political parties and leaders that were rejected by the mandate is coming out in the form of violence in the universities. We strongly condemn the violence in #JNU..There should be an independent and impartial investigation into this matter and the culprits should be punished severely", tweeted Tiwari.

जनादेश द्वारा ठुकरा दिए गए और जनाधार वहींन राजनीतिक दलों और नेताओं की हताशा विश्वविद्यालयों में हिंसा के रूप में सामने आ रही है #JNU में हुई हिंसा कि हम कड़ी निंदा करते हैं..

इस बात की स्वतंत्र और निष्पक्ष जाँच होनी चाहिए और दोषियों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए| — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) January 5, 2020

BJP's national Information Technology in-charge Amit Malviya also took to Twitter and pointed towards the left-wing groups for the violence in JNU.

How come some ‘Left activists’, who are neither students nor professors of JNU, always land up at the campus every time violence breaks out? — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 5, 2020

JNUSU alleges ABVP behind the attack

The JNU students union has alleged that the masked goons were from rival ABVP faction. Releasing a statement, the JNUSU said: "Right Now ABVP has gathered in huge numbers in Sabarmati Dhaba in JNU armed with lathis and rods. They are breaking glasses of hostels and cars. Yesterday they have been doing rampage in JNU to threaten students protesting against fee-hike. Several students including JNUSU President Aishi and JNUSU Gen Sec Satish Chandra Yadav are wounded. Right now, the ABVP goons from outside JNU have entered the campus."

ABVP blames leftist students organization

Whereas, ABVP has stated that around 25 of their leaders have also been attacked with their presidential candidate Manish Jangid been beaten up, adding that 11 of their leaders are missing and alleged that the attack was orchestrated by students affiliated to the left-wing students' organization SFI, AISA and DSF.

