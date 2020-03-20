Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Floor-test To Take Place At 2 Pm, Say Sources

Amid the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, sources have stated that the floor test in the MP assembly will take place on Friday at 2 pm. Sources further stated that Cheif Minister Kamal Nath will address the media at 12 pm ahead of the floor test. On Thursday, Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati said he has accepted the resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs, leading to a likely collapse of the nearly 15-month old Kamal Nath government.

As per sources, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is likely to step down before the floor test. Sources add that he might submit his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon in the evening or Friday afternoon. Moreover, none of the rebel MLAs holed up in Bengaluru will be a part of the floor test, according to sources.

SC orders floor test in MP

In a massive decision, the Supreme Court has on Thursday ordered floor test for Madhya Pradesh assembly to take place on March 20. The floor test will be by show of hands and it shall be video graphed, ordered the SC. In its order, the apex court fixed the time as 5 PM and added that if the 16 rebel MLAs want to be a part of the test, then the Karnataka DGP and MP DGP shall ensure their security.

Earlier, while hearing BJP's plea demanding floor test in Madhya Pradesh assembly, Supreme Court suggested Speaker's counsel Abhishek Singhvi about appointing an 'independent observer' or 'conduct a meeting of rebel MLAs with the speaker through video conferencing', both of which were denied by Singhvi.

Number scenario

The political crisis in MP was spurred by the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs on March 10. Subsequently, the Speaker accepted the resignation of only 6 rebel legislators. Thus, Congress currently has 108 MLAs and is supported by one SP, two BSP (one of whom has been suspended) and 4 Independent MLAs in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, whose strength has been reduced to 222. On the other hand, BJP has 107 seats while two seats are vacant.

As the halfway mark is 112, the Kamal Nath government has a very slender majority. But now after the remaining 16 dissident MLAs do not attend the trust vote, the Madhya Pradesh government will not be able to survive the trust vote as the Congress coalition's tally will drop down to 99- 5 votes short of the new halfway mark (104).

