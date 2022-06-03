Mayawati Calls For 'strict Action' Over Targeted Killings In J&K, Terms It 'worrisome'

Amid rising targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday urged the central government to take strict action against the elements behind such attacks. The BSP supremo noted that the recent attacks have created an atmosphere of panic in the region. Mayawati also addressed the attack on Vijay Kumar, a bank manager in J&K’s Kulgam district and called it ‘worrisome’.

Reacting to the recent cases of targeted killings in Kashmir, Mayawati in a tweet said, “Innocent people are being killed in Jammu and Kashmir day in and day out. Recently, the murder of a resident and bank manager of Rajasthan there was also very sad and worrisome. This has created an atmosphere of panic there.” She went on to demand action and said, “The Central Government should take strict action against such erring elements, this demand of the BSP.”

Targeted killings in Jammu & Kashmir

In another terror attack, terrorists on Thursday opened fire on a bank manager Vijay Kumar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday. The manager was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Following the terror incident, Republic Media Network accessed the CCTV footage of the attack which shows the armed attacker firing inside the bank. Notably, the CCTV footage shows how terrorists arrived at the bank and did a recce before killing the bank manager. As per the video, a terrorist walked into the bank and checked for security stationed inside before walking in with a pistol in his hand and shooting at the bank employee. In yet another incident of targeted killings, terrorists opened fire on non-local labourers in Budgam district on Thursday. One of the victims succumbed to his injuries.

Kashmiri Pandits migrate from Srinagar

In the backdrop of the rising targeted killings in Jammu and Kashmir, more Kashmiri Pandits have started to migrate from the Valley, fearing for their lives, due to security concerns. Republic Media Network accessed the exclusive visuals of the Kashmiri Pandits where they can be seen leaving Srinagar and heading toward Jammu in their car following the spate of killings. Six to eight cars are seen moving in a convoy. However, few Kashmiri Pandits have claimed that the security personnel have assured safety and are not allowing Jammu-bound vehicles to move from Indira Nagar to Srinagar city.

