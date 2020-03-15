BSP Chief Mayawati To Celebrate Kanshi Ram Jayanti At Home Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

BSP Supremo Mayawati on Sunday paid her respects to BSP founder and her political mentor Kanshi Ram on the occasion of his birth anniversary. According to reports, she extended her "best wishes" to his followers and also urged them to follow the path of his teaching. Speaking to the news agency, ANI, she said, "Kanshi Ram has devoted his whole life for completing the work started by Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar."

She further added, "Some political leaders are working behind the scenes with other casteist parties to sabotage the good work done for the benefit of Dalits, Adivasis and other oppressed classes. It is important to stay united under the banner of BSP and strive for forming government in both State and Centre."

Kanshi Ram who was born in 1934 was an Indian politician and social reformer who worked for the upliftment and political mobilization of the backward people.

On the celebrations

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the BSP Chief stated that due to the Coronavirus outbreak, they will not celebrate Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary in a social gathering. Instead, she said, "We are celebrating his birth anniversary in our homes." She further thanked his followers for showering wishes.

Read: Coronavirus outbreak: Special Air India flight with 211 students takes off from Milan

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 135 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 142,649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,393 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Read: Trouble mounts for Kamal Nath? SP & BSP MLAs reach Guwahati; may defect to BJP: Sources

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to around 93 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories.

Read: Mayawati welcomes Allahabad High Court's order to remove 'Name & Shame' posters in UP

Read: Amid coronavirus outbreak, MHA suspends travel, registration for Kartarpur Sahib