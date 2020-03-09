Mayawati Welcomes Allahabad High Court's Order To Remove 'Name & Shame' Posters In UP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday welcomed Allahabad High Court's order directing the Lucknow administration to remove posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in December.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati stated in Hindi: "BSP welcomes the honorable high court's order directing the administration to remove hoardings of those accused of violence during the anti-CAA protests after taking suo moto cognizance of the matter."

लखनऊ में सीएए के विरोध में किये गये आन्दोलन मामले में हिंसा के आरोपियों केे खिलाफ सड़कों/चैराहों पर लगे बड़े-बड़े सरकारी होर्डिंग/पोस्टरों को मा. इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट द्वारा स्वतः संज्ञान लेकर, उन्हें तत्काल हटाये जाने के आज दिये गये फैसले का बी.एस.पी. स्वागत करती है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) March 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Allahabad High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to remove all hoardings which displayed the personal details of those suspected for violence during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the State.

READ | Priyanka Gandhi Slams Yogi-govt Over Banners In Lucknow To Name & Shame Activists

Allahabad HC orders removal of hoardings

High Court ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to remove all the hoardings which displayed the names, photos, and addresses of more than 50 people who were suspected of violence, in a naming-and-shaming exercise.

The bench, led by Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Ramesh Sinha also ordered District Magistrate and Lucknow Divisional Commissioner of Police to submit a compliance report with the Registrar General of the Hight Court by March 16.

The verdict comes a day after a bench had summoned the DM and DCP and enquired about the hoardings stating that they were highly unjust and were an "encroachment" on personal liberty.

READ | Allahabad HC Orders UP Govt To Remove 'name & Shame' Hoardings For CAA Violence Suspects

The Bench called for an early morning hearing on Sunday, March 8 and raised the issue and asked the government to take down all the banners by 3 pm. The bench stated that the boards were highly unjust and were an "encroachment" on personal liberty.

The posters bearing photographs, names, and addresses of those accused of vandalism during the anti-CAA protests were put up at major road crossings in Lucknow on Thursday night on the directions of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, an official had said.

READ | Allahabad HC To Deliver Verdict On Name-and-shame Case On Monday

READ | Allahabad High Court Pulls Up UP Govt For Displaying Personal Details Of Suspected Rioters