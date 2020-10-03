Ramdas Athawale Slams Mayawati, Says 'she Has No Right To Demand UP CM's Resignation'

Rebuking BSP supremo Mayawati's statement, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Saturday accused the former of playing politics over the Hathras incident saying she has no right to demand Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's resignation. Stating that her party stands with the family of the victims and hailing the Opposition for raising concern on the law and order situation in the state, Mayawati demanded UP CM Yogi's resignation.

"Mayawati is playing politics over the issue. She has no right to demand the resignation of Adityanath," Athawale said to ANI.

Athawale also demanded death sentence for all four accused to provide justice to the victim's family and termed this incident a "blot on humanity".

"The Hathras incident is a blot on humanity. The accused should be hanged to death and the family should be given justice," the Union Minister told ANI.



Mayawati had also slammed UP Police for burning the body of the Hathras rape victim without the consent of the family. Echoing the opinion of the Opposition leaders, Mayawati also said that it is 'jungleraj' in Uttar Pradesh. Issuing a press conference on the Hathras and Balrampur rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati said that crime is increasing in the State and that the government under Yogi Adityanath is not taking action.

Hathras horror

It was reported that a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men in Hathras which has sparked a major protest. The victim was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The Allahabad High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the case and sought a response from senior state officials by October 12.

