Ranvir Shorey trolls '3 Fake Gandhis' as Youth Congress protest Hathras case in Delhi

Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi and party’s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s march towards Hathras amid the national outrage over a gangrape incident snowballed into a big controversy on Thursday. As the sibling duo got into a scuffle with the Uttar Pradesh police and even got arrested, even Ranvir Shorey seemed to take a dig at the duo. The actor quipped about '3 Fake Gandhis’ as Youth Congress workers protested the Hathras case in Delhi on Friday.

Ranvir Shorey takes dig at Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi

A group of Youth Congress workers had protested the Hathras case by holding a demonstration at Jantar Mantar on Friday. With Gandhi Jayanti also celebrated on the same day, they had all ‘dressed as Mahatma Gandhi'.

Responding to the post, Ranvir Shorey quipped, ‘as if 3 Fake Gandhis were not enough’, also seemingly hinting at Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

As if 3 fake Gandhis were not enough. 🙄 https://t.co/0K27Hh17ds — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) October 2, 2020

Ranvir Shorey is known to regularly take a dig at Congress leaders. Be it poking fun at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘prime ministerial ambitions’ or jibes over the various decisions or cracks within the party, the Angrezi Medium star does not mince his words.

Every good idea from @PMOIndia @narendramodi has unfairly & vengefully been mocked & derided by the Left-Congressi ecosystem, who are infact the ones responsible for the hand-to-mouth state #India is in. The latest of these is #AtmanirbharBharatAbhiyan. They will rule or ruin us. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 30, 2020

Just, please, someone just make him PM for a term or two and end this already! https://t.co/D41BqRG23x — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) December 27, 2019

Hathrase case and outcry

A 19-year-old woman had been brutally gangraped by four in a village in Hathras on September 14. Her death on Tuesday due to injuries became a talking point, while her cremation allegedly without the consent of the family further sparked outcry. Right from top leaders, sportspersons to film stars, there were heated responses, apart from the protests held in various parts of the country.

High drama had ensued with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clashing with UP police after which the Congress leaders had been arrested. Before Ranvir, other celebrities from the film industry like Ravi Kishan and Vivek Agnihotri had also taken a dig at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘dive’ into the bushes during the scuffle.

