Mayawati Says Migrants Cannot Be Blamed For Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Targets Govt

Migrant workers returning to their native towns cannot be blamed for a surge in Coronavirus cases as the Centre and State governments have failed them on every front due to their "inefficiency" to tackle the crisis, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati said.

"Migrant workers cannot be blamed for an increase in the tally of COVID-19 cases. They are not responsible for it. Centre and states are responsible for the surge in COVID cases. It is because the governments at the State and Central levels were inefficient in handling the situation in a better way. They have failed migrants on all fronts," Mayawati said.

Quarantine facilities for migrants 'pathetic'

The former Uttar Pradesh CM demanded proper quarantine facilities and food arrangements for returnee migrants and staying under a 14-day quarantine. She claimed that the condition of quarantine facilities for migrant workers is "pathetic" and lacks proper sanitation facility. "There is no food facility for them at quarantine camps and their families are arranging meals for them," Mayawati said.

Make migrants self-reliant

The BSP supremo urged the Centre and State governments to provide financial support and stable employment to migrant workers in order to make them "self-reliant" amid the pandemic. She further extended greetings to the Muslim community on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Mayawati also held both the BJP and Congress responsible for the poor condition of migrant workers in the country amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She alleged that while in power Congress has done hardly anything to uplift the poor and has not made any arrangements for them in their native places for earning a livelihood and forced them to move out of their hometowns in search of work.

(With ANI inputs)

