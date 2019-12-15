Mayawati Slams Cong's Ideological Compromise; Points Out Sena's Stance On CAB & Savarkar

Slamming Congress for its ideological compromise, BSP Supremo Mayawati, on Sunday, pointed out that the Shiv Sena had supported the Citizenship Act and yet the Congress is in alliance with them. She also stated that the Sena had bristled at Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar jibe, hence clarifying their stance. Calling out the Congress for remaining in such an alliance, she stated that Congress should clarify its stance and not divert its focus from the national issues.

Uddhav Thackeray miffed with Rahul Gandhi for Savarkar jibe, will hold press meet: Sources

Mayawati on Congress' ideological compromise

3. अतः इनको, इस मामले में अपनी स्थिति जरूर स्पष्ट करनी चाहिये। वरना यह सब इनकी अपनी पार्टी की कमजोरियों पर से जनता का ध्यान बांटने के लिए केवल कोरी नाटकबाजी ही मानी जायेगी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) December 15, 2019

MASSIVE: Shiv Sena snaps back at Congress, warns Rahul Gandhi against insulting Savarkar

'I am not Rahul Savarkar': Rahul Gandhi

Earlier on Saturday, defiant in his refusal to apologise for his 'Rape in India' comment, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise for the truth. Recalling the ruckus in the parliament on Friday due to his comments, he stated that inspite of BJP MPs' demand for his apology, he will die before he apologises for the truth. Taking a dig at Father of Hindutva - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, he said he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.

"I was told in the parliament by BJP that I should apologise for my speech. They asked me to apologise for saying the truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologise. Narendra Modi must apologise to the country," he said at the Bharat Bachao Rally in Delhi.

'My name is not Rahul Savarkar", says Rahul Gandhi refusing to apologise for rape remark

Sena's soft rebuttal

This comment did not sit well with its saffron ally - sources have reported that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Supremo Uddhav Thackeray is miffed with Rahul Gandhi over his 'My name is not Rahul Savarkar' comment. While BJP has strongly condemned Gandhi's comment, the Shiv Sena has only warned its new ally Congress stating' We believe Pandit Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi. Do not insult Veer Savarkar' adding 'Hopefully furthermore will not be required to be said on this'.Sources further report that the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance will hold a joint press conference to clarify its joint stance on two issues -Implementation of Citizenship Act in Maharashtra and Rahul Gandhi's 'Savarkar' remark, ahead of the Winter session in Nagpur which will be held from December 16 to December 21.

Cornered Sena equates Nehru & Savarkar after Rahul Gandhi's "I'm not Rahul Savarkar" jibe

Shiv Sena- Congress and Savarkar

Shiv Sena has been in an ideological fix since it entered into a 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its allies Congress-NCP. The CMP's preamble declares that the alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the 'secular fabric of the nation'. The Shiv Sena toed the line with the Congress on CAB by initially voting for the Bill in the Lok Sabha and then abstaining to vote on it in the Rajya Sabha. But on Hindutva, Sena had declared that it's Hindutva was intact and has also remained adamant in its demand for a Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar.