MASSIVE: Shiv Sena Snaps Back At Congress, Warns Rahul Gandhi Against Insulting Savarkar

Warning the Congress to refrain from insulting Shiv Sena's hero Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday, issued a stern warning - ' We believe Pandit Nehru, Mahatma Gandi. Do not insult Veer Savarkar'. He added, 'Hopefully furthermore will not be required to be said on this'. He had also explained that Savarkar was a god who had sacrificed his life for independence like Nehru and Gandhi.

Sena issues warning

आम्ही पंडित नेहरू,महात्मा गांधी यांना मानतो तुम्ही वीर सावरकरांचा अपमान करू नका.सुज्ञांस अधिक सांगणे न लगे.

जय हिंद — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) December 14, 2019

Shiv Sena demands 'No voting rights to refugees for 25 years' ahead of CAB tabling

'I am not Rahul Savarkar': Rahul Gandhi

Earlier in the day, defiant in his refusal to apologise for his 'Rape in India' comment, former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he will not apologise for the truth. Recalling the ruckus in the parliament on Friday due to his comments, he stated that inspite of BJP MPs' demand for his apology, he will die before he apologises for the truth. Taking a dig at Father of Hindutva - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, he said he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail.

"I was told in the parliament by BJP that I should apologise for my speech. They asked me to apologise for saying the truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologise for the truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologise. Narendra Modi must apologise to the country," he said at the Bharat Bachao Rally in Delhi.

'My name is not Rahul Savarkar", says Rahul Gandhi refusing to apologise for rape remark

Shiv Sena- Congress and Savarkar

Shiv Sena has been in an ideological fix since it entered into a 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its allies Congress-NCP. The CMP's preamble declares that the alliance will take a joint view on matters which have consequences on the 'secular fabric of the nation' indicating towards a toned-down right-wing Shiv Sena. Incidentally, Shiv Sena from its inception to date has been a strong advocate of Hindutva being vocal on its demand for Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar.

Cornered Sena equates Nehru & Savarkar after Rahul Gandhi's "I'm not Rahul Savarkar" jibe

The Shiv Sena toed the line with the Congress on CAB by initially voting for the Bill in the Lok Sabha and then abstaining to vote on it in the Rajya Sabha. But on Hindutva, Sena had declared that its Hindutva did not involve 'chanting Jai Shree Ram and then turning away from their words. Reaffirming on Sena's Hindutva Thackeray said that the Sena's Hindutva was intact and meant that 'it will keep its word'.

Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP on Hindutva, says 'keeping our word is Sena's Hindutva'