​​​​​​​Mayawati Slams Opposition For Visiting Guru Ravidas' Temple For Political Interests

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati on Sunday took to her official Twitter handle and slammed the Congress and the BJP for 'visiting temples for vested interests.'

The attack by the BSP chief comes on the occasion of great Indian saint and poet Ravidas's birth anniversary. The BSP chief in her tweet also stated that the BSP is the only party that offered due respect to Guru Ravidas on various levels.

Mayawati's tweet roughly translates as, "BJP, Congress, and other parties never honoured saint-poet Ravidas during their tenure. And now they are indulging in "theatrics" by visiting temples to realise their vested interests. Be careful of these people."

Adding further, Mayawati spoke about the work done by the BSP to honour Guru Ravidas. She also went on to allege the opposition parties of trying to put an end to the work done by the BSP government to honour Guru Ravidas.

Mayawati wrote, "The BSP, on the other hand, has been the only party, which during its government, gave respect to him at various levels, which the opposition parties are trying to put an end to. This is highly condemnable."

2.जबकि यहां बी.एस.पी. ही एक मात्र ऐसी पार्टी है जिसने अपनी सरकार

About Guru Ravidas

Born in Varanasi, Guru Ravidas was an Indian mystic poet and saint who was actively involved with the Bhakti movement during the 15th and 16th century CE. The devotional songs written by the saint are said to have left a lasting impact upon the Bhakti movement.

Guru Ravidas's devotional songs were also included in the Sikh scripture of Guru Granth Sahib. The Adi Granth of Sikhs and Panchvani of the Hindu warrior-ascetic group Dadupanthis are the two oldest attested sources of the literary works of the saint poet.

