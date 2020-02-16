Mayawati Slams The BJP Over SC's Decision On Reservation For The SCs, STs

On Sunday, BSP Supremo Mayawati opposed the BJP-led Centre over Supreme Court's recent verdict on reservations. Mayawati stated that the Constitutional effort to bring oppressed victims of SC, ST, and OBC sections into the mainstream was ‘failing’ as the BJP-led Centre had followed in the Congress’ footsteps of neglecting the cause. The Supreme Court in a recent verdict has held that the States are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

1. कांग्रेस के बाद अब बीजेपी व इनकी केन्द्र सरकार के अनवरत उपेक्षित रवैये के कारण यहाँ सदियों से पछाड़े गए एससी, एसटी व ओबीसी वर्ग के शोषितों-पीड़ितों को आरक्षण के माध्यम से देश की मुख्यधारा में लाने का सकारात्मक संवैधानिक प्रयास फेल हो रहा है, जो अति गंभीर व दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 16, 2020

'Whole society is agitated'

Addressing the verdict, Mayawati in a series of tweets said, "Because of such a wrong attitude of the centre, the Supreme Court made the system of reservation in government jobs and promotions inactive/ineffective."

"The whole society is agitated by the manner in which the court did this. There are constant attacks on the rights of the poor, youth, women, and other oppressed people in the country," she said. She also urged the Centre to provide a 'security cover' for the system of reservation by bringing it in the 9th schedule of the Constitution.

2. केन्द्र के ऐसे गलत रवैये के कारण ही मा. कोर्ट ने सरकारी नौकरी व प्रमोशन में आरक्षण की व्यवस्था को जिस प्रकार से निष्क्रिय/निष्प्रभावी ही बना दिया है उससे पूरा समाज उद्वेलित व आक्रोशित है। देश में गरीबों, युवाओं, महिलाओं व अन्य उपेक्षितों के हकों पर लगातार घातक हमले हो रहे हैं। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 16, 2020

3. ऐसे में केन्द्र सरकार से पुनः माँग है कि वह आरक्षण की सकारात्मक व्यवस्था को संविधान की 9वीं अनुसूची में लाकर इसको सुरक्षा कवच तब तक प्रदान करे जब तक उपेक्षा व तिरस्कार से पीड़ित करोड़ों लोग देश की मुख्यधारा में शामिल नहीं हो जाते हैं, जो आरक्षण की सही संवैधानिक मंशा है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 16, 2020

Her tweet approximately translates to, "In such a situation, I demand the Central Government to bring the positive system of reservation in the 9th schedule of the Constitution and provide it with security cover till the crores of people who are suffering from neglect join the mainstream of the country. Reservation has the correct constitutional intent."

