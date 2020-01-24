Mayawati Upset Over Planned Inclusion Of 'positives' of CAA In Lucknow University Syllabus

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Friday expressed her displeasure over a planned introduction of the 'positives' of CAA in the course of political science at Lucknow University. As per reports, the university administration has planned to hold a debate on the contentious new citizenship law in the month of February. Following the debate by the political science department, a proposal will be sent for the inclusion of the positive aspects of the CAA in the syllabus.

Mayawati took to Twitter to express her displeasure. "The CAA debate, etc. is fine, but despite the proceedings in the court, the inclusion of this controversial and divisive citizenship law by the Lucknow University in the syllabus is completely wrong and inappropriate. The BSP strongly opposes this and will certainly take it back when it comes to power in UP," the former UP CM wrote in Hindi.

सीएए पर बहस आदि तो ठीक है लेकिन कोर्ट में इसपर सुनवाई जारी रहने के बावजूद लखनऊ विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा इस अतिविवादित व विभाजनकारी नागरिकता कानून को पाठ्यक्रम में शामिल करना पूरी तरह से गलत व अनुचित। बीएसपी इसका सख्त विरोध करती है तथा यूपी में सत्ता में आने पर इसे अवश्य वापस ले लेगी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 24, 2020

Intended to clarify CAA says university

Speaking to media, Shashi Shukla, Head of the Department of Political Science at Lucknow University, reasoned that the move is needed to clarify people about CAA. “There is a proposal for a paper under the subject ‘contemporary issue in Indian politics’ and including CAA in it is under consideration. We will include it in the syllabus and put it on the board as a proposal. If passed it will be sent to the Academic Council and once it is cleared, studies will start," he said.

Contentious new citizenship law

The BJP government has drawn huge flak from citizens across India against the CAA that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The government says the law is necessary to provide relief to thousands of people fleeing persecution in those countries because of their faith. Opponents of the law contend that the bill purposely leaves out Muslim immigrants and does not provide relief to those fleeing similar persecution in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

Violence in UP

Protests against the CAA have turned violent in many towns of UP where a statewide prohibitory order was in place for days in December to quell protests. The Yogi government and UP Police have come under intense criticism for alleged police brutality while curbing demonstrations, most notably in Meerut and Firozabad. Periodic internet shutdowns were also one of the tactics employed by the state that sought to curb dissent.

