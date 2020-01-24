UP: Lucknow University Plans To Introduce 'positives' Of CAA In Political Science Syllabus

Even as Uttar Pradesh records the highest death toll in the anti-CAA agitation, 19 according to government, Lucknow University plans to introduce a chapter on the 'positives' of CAA in the course of political science. As per reports, the university administration has planned to hold a debate on the contentious new citizenship law in the month of February. Following the debate by the political science department, a proposal will be sent for the inclusion of the positive aspects of the CAA in the syllabus.

Speaking to media, Shashi Shukla, Head of the Department of Political Science at Lucknow University, reasoned that the move is needed to clarify people about the law. “There is a proposal for a paper under the subject ‘contemporary issue in Indian politics’ and including CAA in it is under consideration. We will include it in the syllabus and put it on the board as a proposal. If passed it will be sent to the Academic Council and once it is cleared, studies will start," he said.

Anti-CAA agitation

The BJP government has drawn huge flak from citizens across India against the CAA that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The government says the law is necessary to provide relief to thousands of people fleeing persecution in those countries because of their faith. Opponents of the law contend that the bill purposely leaves out Muslim immigrants and does not provide relief to those fleeing similar persecution in neighbouring Sri Lanka and Myanmar.

Violence in UP

Protests against the CAA have turned violent in many towns of UP where a statewide prohibitory order was in place for days in December to quell protests. The Yogi government and UP Police have come under intense criticism for alleged police brutality while curbing demonstrations, most notably in Meerut and Firozabad. Periodic internet shutdowns were also one of the tactics employed by the state that sought to curb dissent.

