Mayawati Urges For Centre-state Coordination; Emphasises On Public Interest Amid COVID-19

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Wednesday stressed upon the need of the Centre and the state government to work in coordination and take decisions while keeping the wider interest in mind. The BSP chief further added that her party will certainly welcome such decisions which are in the interest of the public.

Taking to Twitter, Mayawati stated that the Central government and the state government need to work in complete coordination and take the next decision only after taking into consideration the livelihood of the 130 crore population and their wider interest.

देश में कोरोना के बढ़ते घातक प्रकोप मामले में केन्द्र व राज्य सरकारों को पूरे तालमेल से काम करने के साथ ही देश की 130 करोड़ जनता की रोजी-रोटी व उनके व्यापक हित को ध्यान में रखकर ही अगला फैसला लेने की जरूरत है। बीएसपी, सरकार के ऐसे सर्वजन हिताय के फैसलों का जरूर स्वागत करेगी। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday listed down the measures taken by the state government to provide relief to the citizens amid the lockdown period. The Chief Minister highlighted all the measures taken by the state and also briefed upon the current Coronavirus situation in the state. At present, there are 314 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state with 3 deaths being reported. Adityanath also informed that the state is now capable of conducting 1200-1500 tests in a day.

Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 1,419,142 confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, which has led to the death of around 81,512 people. Along with it, around 301,497 people have reportedly recovered. Leading the number of global positive cases of coronavirus, the United States has become the new epicentre of the pandemic surpassing China, Italy, and Iran.

Meanwhile, according to the latest update of the Union Health Ministry, about 4,789 cases of COVID-19 infection have been reported in the country including 4,312 active cases. While 124 deaths have been reported overall, around 353 people have been cured. Currently, the highest number of cases have been reported from Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

In a bid to tackle the growing crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, stating that "social distancing" is the only way to contain the disease which is spreading rapidly across the world.

