Meenakshi Lekhi Slams Mamata For Opposing CAA; Says, 'Don't Create Hindrance To Centre'

A day after the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi took a jibe at Mamata Banerjee creating hindrance. Mamata Banerjee said she raised the issue of CAA, NRC and NPR with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and demanded that such laws be repealed.

"I told him that we are against CAA, NRC and NPR. I told him there should be no discrimination among masses and no citizens are left out and tortured," she told journalists after meeting Modi at Raj Bhavan.

READ: Modi-Mamata meeting amid protests against CAA in city

Lekhi stated that if Mamata has taken the Oath of the Constitution, she has to abide by it and should not create hindrance in the decision taken by the central government.

"Mamata Banerjee took the oath of the constitution so she has to abide by the constitution. No state has the right to get into and hindrance in the decision taken by the center. I am sure people will get to know who is with patriots and who are with the infiltrators. She is stood by infiltrators and doing vote bank politics and nothing."

READ: Trinamool defends Modi-Mamata meet, slams Congress: 'It's govt-to-govt, no advice needed'

PM Modi & CM Mamata Banerjee Hold 20-min Chat

Upon arriving in West Bengal on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata. Prime Minister Modi is in Kolkata to participate in the 150th-anniversary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust.

The meeting between the Prime Minister and the Trinamool chief comes against the backdrop of the latter holding rally after rally to muster support for her opposition to the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act which has now come into force.

READ: Left students protest against Mamata for meeting Modi

West Bengal has been viewed as somewhat of a final frontier for the BJP with the party making major inroads into Mamata's bastion, amid heated and often violent politics in the lead-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

2021 will witness West Bengal going to polls once again as Mamata will aim to remain CM, having assumed the role a decade earlier in 2011 after defeating the Left - viewed by many as one of the most significant political victories in recent Indian history.

READ: At meeting, Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi "we're against CAA, NPR & NRC"; claims assurance