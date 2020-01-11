Trinamool Defends Modi-Mamata Meet, Slams Congress: 'It's Govt-to-govt, No Advice Needed'

Slamming the Congress for alleging West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee of 'political U-turns', Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday, said that the Modi-Mamata meeting was between Centre and State government. Furthermore, he said that Trinamool Party had conducted several protests against the Centre's policies unlike Congress. Dismissing Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'sofa advice', he said that the party did not need certificates from anybody.

Trinamool hits back at Congress

Lets get this straight. Today’s meeting is govt-to-govt. And Trinamool don't need certificates from anyone. We started this movement & now it is a people’s movement. How many processions have U walked in? How many protests have U led ? Stop giving advice sitting on a sofa : Derek — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) January 11, 2020

Congress slams Mamata

Earlier in the day, Chowdhury had stated slammed Mamata Banerjee of taking a U-turn and stated that it is 'easy to not trust her. This comment comes days after Banerjee stated that she will be boycotting the January 13 Opposition meeting in New Delhi. She also called out the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Congress party of playing dirty politics in West Bengal.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, " What she has done is political somersault and with such U-turn it's difficult to trust her and easy to not trust her". He added, "In Jharkhand, she met the opposition but that time she did not say that Congress is doing dirty politics. But now, she is saying so. She has received orders from the top to stop, and we all know who gives orders. The government is functioning centrally and we also need to come together to fight against them. If she wants to fight alone let her."

PM Modi meets Mamata post-CAA

PM Modi met with Banerjee at Kolkata's Raj Bhavan and had a 20-minute chat on the current issues plaguing the state. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to Kolkata on the occasion of 150 years of Kolkata Port Trust. Post-meeting, Mamata Banerjee has stated it was a courtesy meet and that she had raised her government's opposition against the Centre's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). She stated that the PM assured her that further discussions will be held in Delhi.

PM's Kolkata visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in the West Bengal capital on Saturday and Sunday to participate in sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust and dedication of heritage buildings to the nation. On Saturday, the prime minister will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in Kolkata to the nation, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said. Moreover, he will be handing over a cheque of Rs 501 crore towards the final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust, the statement said and felicitate two oldest KoPT pensioners.

