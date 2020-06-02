Meeting Between HM Amit Shah And Andhra CM Jaganmohan Reddy Postponed: Sources

Shortly after reports of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy flying to Delhi to meet Home Minister Amit Shah came to the fore, sources have now revealed that the meeting has been postponed at the last minute. Jagan Mohan Reddy was to leave for Delhi on Tuesday at 10 am in a special flight to meet Home Minister Amit Shah. However, as per Chief Minister Office (CMO) sources, his meeting has been postponed. While no reasons were informed, according to the CMO sources, it is probably due to the Home Minister's tight schedule

Read: BJP Slams YSRCP Govt In Andhra Pradesh, Says It Has 'failed On All Fronts'

Even with regards to the meeting between the Home Minister and the CM, not much was revealed. It was said that it could be in the wake of recent political developments in the state. As per sources, the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh would be a part of the discussion. The CM would also seek more support from the Centre keeping in view of the state’s poor finances, as per sources.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet is scheduled to meet on June 5 chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss on the increasing Coronavirus cases. The cabinet aims to take decisions in taking precautions to contain Coronavirus in the coming days. This meeting also comes after YSR Congress completed one year of assuming power and took a renewed pledge to fulfil the remaining assurances.

Read: Nearly 95% Beneficiaries In Andhra Pradesh Receive Pensions At Their Doorsteps

Read: Andhra CM Jagan Reddy To Visit Delhi On June 2; Likely To Meet Home Minister Amit Shah

(With ANI Inputs)