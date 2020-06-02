BJP Slams YSRCP Govt In Andhra Pradesh, Says It Has 'failed On All Fronts'

As the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government completes one year in term, BJP state unit president Kanna Lakshmi Narayana slammed the YSRCP saying that they had 'failed on all fronts'. Narayana alleged that the party's rule had been riddled with corruption and looting the people, demanding Jagan Mohan Reddy's resignation as the CM. Addressing the media in Vijayawada, Narayana added that the loot that the YSRCP government had accused TDP of was still ongoing in the land, sand and mines sector.

"In the 2019 elections, Jagan went to the public citing the mistakes of the earlier CM, Chandrababu Naidu. People believed Jagan and gave him a chance. Now he is showing his true colours. Inexperience, corruption, lack of understanding, adamant behaviour, Police Raj and reverse tendering. This is the one year rule of YS Jagan... Jagan is not a great CM, but he is a failed CM. His government has failed in all fronts during the one year," Narayana said.

"Jagan had said that he will pull out the corruption that took place in the Polavaram project. He promised he will complete the project by 2021. But now he is not in a condition to resolve even legal complications related to that project. He did not even care for the pending projects in the Rayalaseema region," added the BJP leader demanding a white paper on the projects in the state.

Narayana also raised the issue of removal of State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar from his post by the Andhra government. "The Jagan government removed Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar, from the constitutional post through an ordinance. Now High Court has given the verdict to reinstate him. The government must obey the high court order," he said.

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday reinstated Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) and quashed the ordinance issued by the Andhra Pradesh government curtailing the tenure of the State Election Commissioner.

(With Agency Inputs)