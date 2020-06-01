Andhra CM Jagan Reddy To Visit Delhi On June 2; Likely To Meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will meet Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday. The chief minister will leave for Delhi on Tuesday at 10 am in a special flight. The reason for the visit is still unrevealed, but it could be in the wake of recent political developments in the state.

As per sources, the Chief Minister is likely to explain the important decisions taken by the state government and the CM would also seek more support from the Centre keeping in view of the state’s poor finances.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Andhra Pradesh State Cabinet is scheduled to meet on June 5 chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss on the increasing Coronavirus cases. The cabinet aims to take decisions in taking precautions to contain Coronavirus in the coming days.

This meeting also comes after YSR Congress completed one year of assuming power and took a renewed pledge to fulfill the remaining assurances.

PM chairs first cabinet meet of Modi govt 2.0's 2nd year

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was conducted on Monday. It was the first meeting of the Cabinet after the Central government entered into its second year of office. According to Republic TV sources, few historic decisions having a transformative impact are expected to be announced.

Big symbolic decisions on such occasions have been a repeat occurrence in the Modi government. When PM Modi chaired the first Cabinet meeting of his first term, a decision was taken to set up a committee to look into the black money economy in the country. Chairing his first Cabinet meeting in his second term, decisions were taken to take care of the ex-servicemen, including their scholarships.

Almost a year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Our government's first decision dedicated to those who protect India! Major changes approved in PM's Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks."

