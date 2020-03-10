MEGA Twist: Jyotiraditya Scindia Reaches PM Modi's Residence With Amit Shah Amid MP Crisis

In a significant development to the Madhya Pradesh political crisis, a miffed Jyotirditya Scindia met with Prime Minister Modi, accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday morning, amid speculations that he may join the BJP to topple the Congress government. The Madhya Pradesh government plunged into crisis on Monday after senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting.

On Tuesday morning, Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen driving his black range rover to Prime Minister Modi's residence in the national capital. He is reportedly accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah. Legislators loyal to Scindia, who has been upset with the Congress leadership with his marginalisation in the affairs of the Madhya Pradesh Congress, are likely to quit the party to reduce the Kamal Nath-led government to a minority.

A day after former Congress senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia went incommunicado with 17 MLAs of his party, Digvijaya Singh claimed that he was "suffering from swine flu" "We tried to contact Scindia Ji (Jyotiraditya Scindia) but it is being told that he is suffering from swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him," Digvijaya Singh said.

BJP 'welcomes' Scindia

BJP's Narottam Mishra on Tuesday morning said that senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'welcome to join' the saffron party if he wishes to. "Scindia Ji is definitely welcome to join BJP if he wishes to. Our party inducts even grass-root level workers, then Scindia Ji is a tall leader," said Mishra.

In a last-ditch attempt to pacify miffed Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sonia Gandhi had called Scindia amid the growing number of rebels in Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs. It is speculated that he would be sent to Rajya Sabha as a preferred candidate.

