Digvijaya Singh Claims Scindia Contracted Swine Flu Amid MP Political Drama

Amid the escalating Madhya Pradesh political crisis, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on Tuesday morning, stated that rebel party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was suffering from 'swine flu' and thus was not able to answer calls.

Scindia contacts Swine flu?

Singh's deflection attempt was made when he was speaking to reporters in Bhopal amidst a political crisis for the Congress party in the state. "We tried to contact Scindia Ji (Jyotiraditya Scindia) but it is being said that he is suffering from swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him."

Congress' 15-month-old government in the state is at risk after senior party leader Scindia, upset with the leadership went incommunicado on Monday with as many as 17 MLAs. The MLAs are reported to be in a resort in Bengaluru, whereas Scindia is reported to be in New Delhi.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath called an emergency Cabinet meeting on Monday evening after rushing back from New Delhi. At least 16 Cabinet Ministers resigned and requested Kamal Nath to reconstitute the Cabinet.

After the meeting, MP Forest Minister Umang Singhar told PTI, "We have resigned. Now it is up to the chief minister to take a call." Out of the 28 ministers, 20 were present at the cabinet meeting, besides the chief minister.

Earlier, Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen. In the meeting, PTI quoted Nath stating in the Cabinet meeting that I will not allow (anyone) to destabilise my government with the help of mafia. I have dedicated all my life to serving the people, but the BJP has indulged in immoral ways to destabilise my government. My biggest strength is people's faith and their love showered on me. I will not allow anyone to destabilise the government elected by the people.

Last week, Digvijaya Singh had accused BJP leaders Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra of offering bribes of Rs 25-35 crore to Congress MLAs in order to bring down the Congress government in the state. The Congress had won a slender majority in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections in 2018.

