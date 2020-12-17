MHA Again Asks WB Govt To Relieve 3 IPS Officers; Defiant Mamata Calls Centre Expansionist

The Centre-versus-Mamata Banerjee battle has escalated as the Union Home Ministry has sent another letter to West Bengal Government to relieve three IPS officers for whom it had sought central deputation at the earliest. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has responded saying that she will not allow the "brazen attempt" by the Centre to "control the State machinery by proxy!"

On Thursday, the MHA has asked the three IPS officers to report for Central deputation. Using the powers under IPS Cadre Rule 6(1), the Ministry of Home Affairs has made a central deputation of the three officers, sources said. The three officers are Inspector General (South Bengal) Rajeev Mishra, DIG (Presidency Range) Praveen Kumar Tripathi, and Diamond Harbour SP Bholanath Pandey. They were in-charge of BJP chief JP Nadda’s security when his convoy was attacked on 10 December.

'Brazen attempt to control state machinery': Mamata

"GoI’s order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954," Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet. In another tweet, she said that this act is nothing but a "deliberate attempt" to encroach upon State’s jurisdiction and demoralize the serving officers in West Bengal.

"This move, particularly before the elections is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It's unconstitutional and completely unacceptable," she said. "West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist and undemocratic forces," she added.

Last week, the MHA had summoned three IPS officers of West Bengal to serve in the central deputation, days after the alleged security lapses during BJP chief JP Nadda's visit to the state. In response to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs' (MHA) call to send these three IPS officers from West Bengal for Central deputation, Mamata Banerjee government on Sunday said 'they can't spare these officials'.

"Union Home Ministry has received a response from the government of West Bengal on three IPS officials who were called for Central deputation. The West Bengal government has said that they can't spare these officials for Central deputation," the official told news agency ANI.

BJP chief JP Nadda's convoy attacked

The convoy of JP Nadda, who was on a two-day visit to West Bengal, was attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal. The Ministry of Home Affairs had summoned the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state. However, the West Bengal government decided not to send them. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly are due in April-May next year.

