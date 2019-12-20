MHA Confirms 'Govt Working On Trust For Mandir Construction, Will Be Set Up In 3 Months'

Following the Supreme Court's orders on the Ayodhya dispute, a Home Ministry official on Friday has confirmed that the government has initiated work to set up a trust for the temple construction, according to PTI. The official added that the trust will be set up in three months. This was the deadline set by the Supreme Court on November 9, during its unanimous verdict on the seven-decade-old dispute.

Home Minister Amit Shah promises 'sky-touching' Ram Mandir in Ayodhya within 4 months

MHA confirms 'Mandir trust within 3 months'

Government is working to set up a trust for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya; it will be set up within stipulated three months: Home Ministry official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2019

Yogi Adityanath tells every Jharkhand family to contribute for Mandir; 'Rs 11 & a brick'

'Ram Mandir in 4 months': Shah

Meanwhile, on Monday, BJP chief and Home Minister, Amit Shah set a deadline of four months to construct the 'sky-high' Ram Temple, while addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Pakur. He stated that the Supreme Court has just resolved the Ayodhya dispute with its verdict. He added that the 100-year-old demand of the country will be fulfilled and a grand temple will be built in the formerly disputed land.

"Not long ago, the Supreme Court ruling for Ayodhya came. For 100 years there was a demand of Indians from all over the world that a grand Ram temple should be built at Ram Janmabhoomi. Congress' politician Kapil Sibal said in Supreme Court 'do not hear the case now, listen later.' I want to tell you that the Supreme Court's decision has come, within 4 months the grand Ram temple touching the sky is going to be built in Ayodhya," he said.

MASSIVE: Supreme Court dismisses all 18 review petitions challenging its Ayodhya verdict

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case on November 9, the Supreme Court, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya. Subsequently, the apex court has dismissed all 18 pleas demanding a review of its verdict.

Ayodhya Verdict: Disputed land to be given to Hindus, holds SC