'Can't They Be Included In Vande Bharat Mission?': Akhilesh After Migrants Run Over In UP

Former UP CM and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday condoled the death of migrant workers who were killed near Muzaffarpur when a speeding bus ran over them on Wednesday night. Citing the example of last week's Aurangabad train tragedy, Akhilesh asked, "First train and now bus accident, why are the lives of workers so cheap?"

'It is not right to fly so high...'

He added, "Cannot the poor people of the country be included in the 'Vande Bharat Mission'? It is not right to fly so high that the reality of the ground is ignored."

उप्र के मुजफ्फरनगर बस हादसे में प्रवासी मज़दूरों की दर्दनाक मौत पर गहरा दुख. श्रद्धांजलि!



पहले ट्रेन और अब बस हादसा, मज़दूरों की ज़िंदगी इतनी सस्ती क्यों. ‘वंदे भारत मिशन’ में क्या देश की गरीब जनता नहीं आ सकती. इतना ऊपर भी उड़ना ठीक नहीं कि ज़मीन की सच्चाई की उपेक्षा हो जाए. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) May 14, 2020

The incident happened on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway near Muzaffarpur, officials said. The accused driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, said SSP Abhishek Yadav. The workers were going on foot to their homes in Bihar from Haryana when they were hit on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway between Ghalili Check Post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from Muzaffarpur late last night, the official said.

