Did Milind Deora Just Call For An 'Emergency' In Congress? Amid Rift, Read His Statement

Amid reports of an internal tussle within the Congress, now its senior Maharashtra leader Milind Deora on Thursday has made a direct attack on his party saying that political parties can also fight back 'Emergency' resiliently.

In his tweet on the 45th anniversary of Emergency that was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Milind Deora said that 'democratic organisations adapt better & overcome challenges' stating that this applies to political parties as well. This comes amid reports of internal revolt in Congress against Rahul Gandhi's line of personal attack against the Prime Minister and top leadership allegedly turning a blind eye to voices from outside Gandhi-Vadra family, as also calls to reinstate Rahul Gandhi as party president.

READ | Uddhav govt warns Ramdev over Patanjali's Coronil; won't allow sale till clinically proven

The #Emergency reminds us that democracies, when tested, fight back resiliently.



This also applies to political parties. Democratic organisations adapt better & overcome challenges.



Democracy is a constant work in progress, requiring commitment, sacrifice & honest introspection — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) June 25, 2020

READ | 2008 Congress-CPC MoU emphasised strengthening party-to-party ties, Chinese reports show

Rift in Congress

Even as Congress continues to attack Narendra Modi-led Central government on a range of matters, including on Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), it seems discontentment is brewing within its own party ranks. Not long ago, Congress suffered a major jolt when Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP and the party lost Madhya Pradesh, and now, voices have been raised around re-instating Rahul Gandhi as party chief.

Inner-party democracy seems to have not improved since Scindia's exit, as sources on Thursday informed that in the recent CWC meeting, several leaders voiced their differences on the party's line of attack and its leadership. However, Congress' senior leader Digvijaya Singh was quick to come to their defense and stated that 'whole Congress unitedly stands with Nehru Gandhi family.' In his tweet, he sycophantically asked as to who in the grand-old party is opposed to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi?

Citing 'ideological clarity' to justify the family line and dynasty politics, Singh said that all Congress leaders - juniors and seniors must be clear about the ideology, otherwise, the differences may harm the party, he added.

READ | Emergency mindset remains in Congress; non Gandhi-Vadra netas unable to speak up: Shah

Emergency in 1975

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on the wee hours of June 26, 1975, announced a nationwide Emergency. Announcing it from AIR's studio, she said that President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed had proclaimed Emergency citing internal disturbance and 'there is nothing to panic.' As the Emergency kicked in, Delhi went into darkness due to power cut, to stop newspapers from printing. Massive arrests followed in the next 21 months. Fundamental rights and civil rights were curbed and many if those who Opposed Congress' high handedness, brutal repression were incarcerated under the aegis of Sanjay Gandhi, including many current BJP leaders as well.

READ | 'Who is opposed to Rahul and Priyanka?': Digvijaya confirms Congress rift and backs Vadras