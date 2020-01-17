'Millions Of Youth Unemployed But Nitish Wasting Govt Money On Travel': Lalu Yadav

RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday slammed his arch-rival and the Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar and accused him of wasting crores of rupees from the government treasury on political visits. He said that Nitish is "an insensitive, narcissist dictator" and he does not even think about the people suffering. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Schools, colleges, hospitals are in the state are in disarray and crores of youth are unemployed."

'He is wasting crores of rupees'

नीतीश एक असंवेदनहीन आत्ममुग्ध तानाशाह हैं! जनता के तकलीफों का उन्हें कण भर भी अहसास नहीं!



राज्य के स्कूल, कॉलेज, अस्पताल बदहाली का रोना रो रहे है। करोड़ों युवा बेरोजगार बैठे हैं लेकिन ये सरकारी खर्चे पर राजनीतिक यात्रा कर ख़ज़ाने का करोड़ों लूट रहे है और करोड़ों बर्बाद कर रहे है — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 17, 2020

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar's ongoing environmental conservation campaign and the state-wide human chain, scheduled three days later, came in for stinging criticism from Lalu Prasad. Prasad, who is away in Ranchi serving sentences in fodder scam cases, alleged that the Jal-Jeevan-Hariyali drive has, so far, involved irregularities to the tune of Rs 24,500 crore in addition to crores which is likely to be “splurged” on the “nautanki” (farce) of the human chain slated for January 19.

Lalu coined a new term to describe Nitish's environment drive

The jailed leader, who was seen in public after a long time earlier in the day when he appeared before a CBI court in Jharkhand’s capital town, offered his take on his twitter handle which is operated by his close associates. The witty septuagenarian, who has been known for coming up with parodies, coined a new term “chhal chheejan ghariyali” to describe his arch-rival's environment drive a slang whereby he apparently sought to assert that “Jal Jeevan Hariyali” was aimed at fooling the people by shedding crocodile tears about the environment.

'Crores are being splurged'

He also alleged that “Rs 24,500 crore has been looted from the impoverished states workers, youths and farmers’ in the name of the campaign, though he did not elaborate on how he arrived at the figure. Alleging “wastage of government resources” for making the human chain a success for which “crores are being splurged”, Prasad also dubbed the exercise as an “attempt to hoodwink the people and legitimize sushasani (one who stands for good governance) which Kumar banks upon as his USP’.

ग़रीब का 24500 करोड़ “छल छीजन घड़ियाली" के नाम पर लूटा और अब करोड़ों मानव शृंखला के नाम।आम नागरिक के धन की बर्बादी व नौटंकी की यह पराकाष्ठा है।



बाढ़ राहत मे कभी पलटूराम ने 18 हेलिकॉप्टर नहीं लगाए जो अब मानव शृंखला का फ़ोटू खिंचवाने के लिए करोड़ों खर्च कर 18 हेलिकॉप्टर मँगवाए है। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) January 17, 2020

