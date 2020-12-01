MK Alagiri 'will Play Part In Tamil Nadu Elections'; Says Time Will Tell About New Party

Following his meeting and consultation with cadres in Madurai on Tuesday, MK Alagiri told the media that he will 'definitely' be a part of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election. Former Tamil Nadu CM M Karunanidhi's son MK Alagiri also spoke about the rumours of the formation of a new party stating that it will be known soon. Earlier, there were rumours of MK Alagiri, who was expelled from DMK, joining BJP which were denied by him.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, MK Alagiri said "The information regarding the formation of a new party will be known in due course of time. But I will definitely contribute to the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Election. I will be a part of it."

"All those are rumours"

Earlier, there were several rumours with regards to M Karunanidhi's elder son MK Alagiri forming a new party ahead of the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. When asked about the speculation, MK Alagiri had categorically denied all the rumours and confirmed that no decision has been taken on the same. He further stated that he will be consulting his supporters and announce the formation of a new party if there is one.

Speaking to Republic TV about the rumours of a new party, MK Alagiri had said, "There is nothing like that. Whatever it is, I have already told you all that I will take any new good step further only after consulting with my cadres. All those are rumours and it is false. He (BJP's L Murugan) has said it, he has given his advice and that is great. Whether I start a party or no, maybe, I will consult with my party people and then do it."

Earlier, around the time when Union Home Minister Amit Shah was to visit Chennai in November, a senior BJP leader was quoted by a prominent daily stating that a meeting is likely to happen between Shah and MK Alagiri on November 21. Responding to the rumours of an alliance between BJP and MK Alagiri, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan had said that while he is not aware of any such communication, the party is ready to welcome the expelled DMK leader, MK Alagiri if he wishes to join forces with BJP. MK Alagiri had also denied the floating speculations.

On the other hand, former DMK MP and Alagiri's aide KP Ramalingam left DMK and joined BJP stating that the MK Stalin-led party is not the same as it used to be at the time of M Karunanidhi. Speaking to the media after joining BJP, Ramalingam had said that he had good relations with MK Alagiri and will try to persuade him to join the saffron party. "I have close relations with MK Alagiri. I will try to bring him to Bharatiya Janta Party," said the former DMK MP.

MK Alagiri was expelled from DMK by his father Karunanidhi in 2014 and since then he has not been able to return. The internal fights of the Karunanidhi family are an open secret and just one week after Karunanidhi's death in 2018, Alagiri had questioned the leadership of Stalin, despite his father choosing the latter as his political heir. However, Alagiri has been absent from the political landscape for the last six years.

