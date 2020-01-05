MK Stalin Unveils Statue Of Former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi In Chennai

MK Stalin, President of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has unveiled a statue of party patriarch and late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi at Saidapet on Sunday.

"Local body election results are out and we have won the majority in rural local body elections. Earlier, it has been found that in local body polls, the ruling government wins every time but this time we took a lead," said MK Stalin.

The first phase of polling was held on December 27, 2019, for 1,546 posts in Ramanathapuram, Thirupullani, Mandapam, RS Mangalam, and Thiruvadanai, while the second phase of the elections was held on December 30, 2019, for 2,144 seats in the areas of Paramakudi, Bogalur, Nainargovil, Mudukulathur, Kamudi, and Kadaladi.

Karunanidhi served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for almost two decades over five terms between 1969 and 2011. He was a ten-time president of DMK.

Supports Rahul Gandhi for Prime Ministership

Earlier in December, the DMK president had unveiled a bronze statue of his father Karunanidhi at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam. In the unveiling session, Stalin vowed to make Congress leader Rahul Gandhi the country's next prime minister. Stalin also lauded him for having the ability to defeat the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre.

"In 2018, on the occasion of unveiling Thalaivar Kalaignar statue, I propose, we will install a new prime minister in Delhi. We will build a new India, as the Son of Thalaivar Kalaignar, I propose the candidature of Rahul Gandhi from Tamil Nadu," he said.

The statue unveiling event brought together key opposition parties of the DMK, Congress, TDP and CPI(M), to reaffirm their resolve to dislodge the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Stalin said his proposal for making Rahul the prime minister was akin to his father's support to Indira Gandhi and later to the Congress party under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

