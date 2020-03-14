DMK Chief MK Stalin Claims 'vindication' As Farooq Abdullah Is Released From Detention

DMK President M K Stalin on Saturday expressed his happiness over the release of Dr. Farooq Abdullah from detention. Taking to Twitter, Stalin welcomed the decision taken by the government. He also urged the government to revoke detentions against other leaders including Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti.

The release of Dr Farooq Abdullah from detention is a welcome step.



Dr Abdullah's victory over this ordeal vindicates our belief in democracy & Constitution!



I urge the Govt to revoke detentions against other leaders including @OmarAbdullah & @MehboobaMufti immediately. — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 14, 2020

Farooq Abdullah's release

On March 13, the Jammu and Kashmir government revoked the detention order of National Conference chief and Lok Sabha MP Farooq Abdullah. He then came to his terrace at his Gupkar Road residence in Srinagar, and spoke to media, stating that he is free now. The former Chief Minister of J&K thanked the people of the state and the country for standing by his side and wished that the people of his state will be free soon but refused to comment on political affairs till all the J&K leaders including his son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is released.

Rohit Kansal, the principal secretary of Planning, Development and Monitoring Department of Jammu Kashmir, posted a letter on Twitter on Friday, stating the government order. The order said that the government has decided to revoke the PSA imposed on senior Abdullah with immediate effect. Abdullah and other J&K leaders were placed under preventive detention on August 5 last year ahead of the abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state - which was extended for three more months on December 16.

Govt issues orders revoking detention of Dr Farooq Abdullah pic.twitter.com/tcBzkwY7dI — Rohit Kansal (@kansalrohit69) March 13, 2020

PSA against Mehbooba Mufti & Omar Abdullah

Earlier on February 6, the J&K administration slapped the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) against Mehbooba Mufti and former CM Omar Abdullah, reportedly a day before their detention was supposed to end. Apart from the above-mentioned leaders, Shah Faesel, Naeem Akhtar, Ali Mohammad Sagar, and Sarah Madni have been detained under the Public Safety Act by the Jammu-Kashmir administration since August 5. Meanwhile, ex-PDP minister Altaf Bukhari along with 40 other leaders has launched Kashmir's new political front 'Jammu Kashmir Apni party', accepting the 'undeniable reality' of scrapping Article 370 by the Centre.

