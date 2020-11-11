MLA Ram Kadam Writes To President Kovind Demanding Justice For Arnab; Seeks Intervention

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday wrote a letter to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, over Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief' Arnab Goswami's illegal arrest and demanded his intervention. In this letter, the BJP leader urged President Kovind to "intervene and bring an end to this planned controversy against senior journalist Arnab Goswami."

'Provide justice to Arnab Goswami'

"The present government in Maharashtra has crossed all limits in their pursuit of vendetta politics. Arrest and alleged physical assaults on senior journalist Arnab Goswami are shameful attacks on the fourth pillar of democracy. I, as a citizen of this country humbly request you to save the essence of true democracy by providing justice to senior journalist Arnab Goswami," Kadam said in his letter.

Speaking to Republic TV about the letter, the BJP MLA said, "This is not a fight that Arnab is fighting alone. The whole country is fighting with him to save India's democracy and constitution. The way he is being mistreated by the Maharashtra government, the whole country is worried about him. I want the President's intervention in this matter and he needs to save him." Ram Kadam had earlier met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to demand Arnab's immediate release.

Arnab Goswami in Taloja Jail

Arnab Goswami was suddenly shifted to Taloja jail on Sunday after four nights in judicial custody. "My life is under threat. I am not allowed to speak to my lawyers. I was pushed and assaulted this morning. They woke me up at 6 am. They said I will not let you speak to the lawyers. I want to tell the people of the country that my life is under threat", screamed Arnab Goswami from the van before a policeman blocked him from speaking.

On Wednesday, after Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his interim bail plea, the top court listed the matter for hearing on Wednesday. A two-judge bench comprising Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice Indira Banerjee shall hear the case at 10:30 am.

