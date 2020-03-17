Congress Refutes Rebel MLAs' Own Account; Insists They're Being Held Captive By BJP

After the much-awaited floor test in Madhya Pradesh was cancelled and the house was adjourned till March 26, state Law Minister PC Sharma on Tuesday lauded the Speaker's move, claiming that the BJP was holding the rebel Congress MLAs 'captive'. He also reiterated the demand that the MLAs should be brought back to the state for the floor test, even as the MLAs denied any such 'hostage' situation.

"The press conference should be held in Bhopal if they are not afraid. They are being held captive by BJP there. Why was the press conference held in Bengaluru and not Bhopal? We have written to the Home Minister too. They should be brought back for the floor test to be held," Sharma told news agency ANI.

Soon after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned citing 'Coronavirus scare', amidst high-voltage drama the BJP moved the Supreme Court against speaker NP Prajapati. The plea was filed by the party is Shivraj Singh Chouhan vs Speaker NP Prajapati and it urged the top court to order a floor test to ensure a stable government in Madhya Pradesh.

Defending the Speaker's move PC Sharma said, "Coronavirus has caused havoc around the globe, thousands of people have lost their lives, the Prime Minister himself conducted video conferencing with SAARC nation heads."

"Many Vidhan Sabha Assemblies have been adjourned, the Madhya Pradesh Speaker similarly adjourned the house till March 26, following which the proceeding will begin," said the Minister.

'Came here willingly'

Contradicting Congress' claims of MLAs being kidnapped and being held hostage, rebel Congress leader Govind Singh Rajput assured that the group of rebel legislators were in Bengaluru 'willingly.' Addressing a press briefing in Bengaluru he blamed Congress CM Kamal Nath for not hearing their ideas and demands for their respective constituencies, for even '15 minutes.'

"When the Madhya Pradesh government was formed we were there in the opposition for 15 years. When the government was formed Rahul Gandhi brought two faces in light--Scindia Ji and Kamal Nath Ji. Scindia Ji was not made the CM, rather Kamal Nath Ji became the CM of MP. We thought everything will continue to be normal, but the CM's behaviour changed later," he said.

Rajput also claimed that the Congress MLAs, who were lodged at hotels in Jaipur by the party in an attempt to save them from being poached, were "sad" and "helpless." "If set free, half of them will come running to Bengaluru," he added.

(With Agency Inputs)