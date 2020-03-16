Cong's Punia Slams BJP Over Madhya Pradesh Crisis, Accuses It Of Playing 'open Money Game'

Congress leader PL Punia on Monday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the political crisis in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The Congress leader alleged that the BJP is "playing an open game of money." He further asserted that the Congress party still has the majority in the state.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, PL Punia said, "The BJP is offering Rs 20-25 crore to everyone. They are offering them to become a minister. But Congress party's MLAs are sticking to the party. They are not falling for it."

Speaking about the floor-test he said, "When it comes to the floor tests, there are a few constitutional authorities. The final decision is taken by the Speaker. And with the Supreme Court's guidelines, it is clear that no one can interfere in Speaker's rights. The speaker will use his rights with discretion."

BJP seeks floor test in MP assembly

The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning in the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday. The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing a deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - Surendra Singh Shera, Bisahulal Singh, Hardeep Singh Dang, and Raghuraj Kansana when they were flown to Bengaluru. While two of them have returned to Kamal Nath's folds, 18 MLAs including 6 Cabinet Ministers flew to Bengaluru on Monday.

Read: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon directs CM Kamal Nath to seek trust vote on March 16

In a major jolt to the Chief Minister, the former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. He then formally joined the BJP after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah and has since then slammed the Congress saying 'it was not the same anymore'. He has since then been fielded by the BJP for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

Read: Madhya Pradesh Floor Test might not take place on Monday, says Minister Pradeep Jaiswal

MP Assembly current scenario

With the current halfway mark at 114 in the 228-MLA assembly, BJP currently holds 107 MLAs of its own. Congress, which held 114 MLAs - has now been reduced to 108, with the acceptance of the six ministers' resignation. Overall, if the resignation of all 22 rebel MLAs is accepted, the halfway mark will be reduced to 103.

Read: Madhya Pradesh LIVE Updates: Kamal Nath writes to Governor; says floor-test 'undemocratic'

Read: 'Couldn't retain power for 15 months': Punia laments to Rahul Gandhi, seeks introspection