MoS Agriculture Vows To Permanently Quit Politics 'if Farmers Lose Even An Inch Of Land'

On Tuesday, Union MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary revealed that he would step down as a Minister and leave politics permanently if farmers' land is snatched away owing to the agrarian laws. Speaking to the media, Choudhary accused the opposition of politicising the "beneficial" farm laws. According to him, there was no provision in the agrarian laws which permits the sale of the farmers' land. At present, the implementation of the farm laws has been stayed by the Supreme Court. Chairing an all-party meeting before the commencement of the Budget session, PM Modi made another overture to farmers by making it clear that the offer to stay the farm law implementation for 18 months is still valid.

Union MoS Agriculture Kailash Choudhary remarked, "I urge the farm union leaders that these laws benefit farmers. In Parliament, the opposition is seeking to politicise this issue. They wanted to bring these reforms during their tenure but couldn't do so. It is being falsely publicised that farmers will lose their land in the near future if these laws are implemented. This is a lie. In this law, there is no provision which uses the word 'land'. The law talks about only the agreement pertaining to farm produce. I want to say with sincerity that of even an inch of land is snatched away and if there is such a provision in these laws, I will step down as a Minister and I am ready to permanently quit politics."

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

