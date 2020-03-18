MoS Home Reddy Cites Centre's Attempts To Call Off Shaheen Bagh Protest Amid Coronavirus

Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday stated that the Delhi Police has held several meetings with Shaheen Bagh protestors in an attempt to call off the protests amidst the rising Coronavirus cases in India. Reddy stated that meetings are being held at different levels with Aman Committees and resident welfare associations to end the ongoing protests. The deadly virus has so far claimed 3 lives while 152 positive cases have been reported in the country. The government has already issued an advisory to avoid mass gathering to contain the virus spread in the country.

The Minister of State added that the responsibility of maintaining law and order rests primarily with the respective state governments and the central government keeps a constant watch on the internal security scenario of the country, adding that the Central government also provides Central Armed Police Forces to states/union territories upon request. Earlier on Tuesday, citizens protesting against CAA, NRC and NPR at Shaheen Bagh had refused to call off the protests despite CM Arvind Kejriwal urging them to end it amidst the Coronavirus scare.

Protestors issue statement

Earlier on Monday, the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA, NRC, and NPR protesters released an official statement and stated that the protesters are taking advice from medical and legal experts to combat the current situation. They have also demanded that the Central and Delhi governments provide immediate measures to protect relief camps in North-East Delhi.

The statement issued by the protesters said that they were in touch with the legal and medical experts to ensure the 'safety of protesters'. "We the women of Shaheen Bagh, have risen to protest this nation and its Constitution. Alongside our fight, we are keeping a close watch on the developments of the Corona Pandemic. Legal and medical experts are in dialogue with us at the moment to find the best ways forward for our protest," the statement read.

"We have sat through the coldest winter of a century, and we shall also find ways to overcome our present conditions with uttermost precautions to ensure the safety of our fellow protesters," the statement added.

