'Correcting Things Done By Cong': MoS Home Targets Rahul Gandhi Over India-China Standoff

Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning the Modi government on the violent face-off at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Monday and said the country is still paying the price for blunders committed in the past under Congress rule.

Addressing a virtual rally in Bihar's Betia, the minister paid tribute to 20 Indian soldiers killed in the face-off and especially those from the Bihar Regiment. He stated that the Modi government is able to deal with any kind of challenges being posed and ready to give a befitting reply to the enemy.

"He has no right to question the Modi government. He should remember what his party's governments had done in the past. The Modi government is correcting those things that were done by Congress governments," he said.

"The Modi government is able to deal with any kind of challenges being posed and ready to give a befitting reply to the enemy and our Prime Minister Modi has already clear that we will not compromise on national interest," Rai added.

The minister appealed people to vote for the NDA government in Bihar and give a strong mandate to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led alliance. Assembly polls in Bihar are due in October-November.

Rahul Gandhi Questions China's Praise For PM Amid LAC Faceoff

On Monday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi questioned China's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the faceoff at the LAC. Gandhi mentioned that 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred in the violent clash with China. Thereafter, he reiterated that China had occupied Indian territory, a claim denied by the PM as well as the Ministry of External Affairs.

Gandhi wrote this on Twitter in reference to the Communist Party of China's mouthpiece Global Times reportedly welcoming the PM's remarks made in the all-party meeting on June 19. It alleged that the Indian government was claiming fatalities on the Chinese side to "placate the nationalists" and "satisfy the hardliners". The Global Times also made another incredulous allegation that PM Modi was trying to downplay the violent clash.

