Rahul Gandhi Questions China's Praise For PM Amid LAC Faceoff, Repeats 'occupation' Claim

On Monday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi questioned China's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the faceoff at the LAC. Gandhi mentioned that 20 Indian Army personnel were martyred in the violent clash with China. Thereafter, he reiterated that China had occupied Indian territory, a claim denied by the PM as well as the Ministry of External Affairs.

Gandhi wrote this on Twitter in reference to the Communist Party of China's mouthpiece Global Times reportedly welcoming the PM's remarks made in the all-party meeting on June 19. It alleged that the Indian government was claiming fatalities on the Chinese side to "placate the nationalists" and "satisfy the hardliners". The Global Times also made another incredulous allegation that PM Modi was trying to downplay the violent clash.

Centre maintains 'no intrusion'

During the all-party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that neither anyone had intruded into Indian land nor taken over any post of the country. After this statement came in for criticism from opposition leaders, the PMO clarified that his observations pertained to the situation as a consequence of the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. It stated that the soldiers of the 16 Bihar Regiment had foiled the Chinese attempt to erect structures on the Indian side of the LAC. The PMO added that the Union government would not allow any unilateral change of the LAC.

Meanwhile, the MEA on June 20 rejected China's claim over the entire Galwan valley area. Maintaining that India had never undertaken any actions across the LAC, it revealed that the Chinese side attempted to hinder Indian patrolling and transgressing the LAC in other areas of the Western sector. The MEA observed that the Chinese troops took violent action after India did not allow the former to erect structures across the LAC.

India-China violent faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese newspaper Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

This physical hand-to-hand combat went on for many hours on Monday, sources revealed. Speaking on the dastardly incident, PM Modi emphasised that bravery was a part of Indian tradition. The PM assured the people of the country that the sacrifices of the soldiers would not go in vain. On June 18, the Indian Army revealed that a total of 76 personnel had been injured out of which 18 admitted to the Leh hospital can resume duty in about 15 days. As per the Army, the remaining 58 soldiers should be back on duty within a week's time. Earlier in the day, another round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China commenced at Moldo.