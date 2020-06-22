China Admits Casualties, Says Commanding Officer Was Killed In Galwan Clash: Sources

In a major revelation, the Chinese Army officials on Monday, have confirmed that a Commanding officer was killed in the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, as per sources. China had previously admitted they had casualties but had not revealed the numbers. Currently, the fourth round of Army Commander-level talks are on at Moldo in the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 11:30 AM this morning.

India-China Corps Commander talks on; Finger areas in Pangong remain bone of contention

Previous Army level talks

On June 18, the two countries held Major General-level talks for over six hours with the meeting ending on a cordial note. As per sources, the meeting location was at Patrol point 14, where the clash took place on June 15-16. Moreover, no fresh build-up and no reinforcements have been brought in by the Chinese side. India has demanded a return to status quo in May, asking the Chinese to remove the additional buildup done in the area since then. Army has reiterated that all the personnel who took part in the Galwan valley operations on June 15-16 are accounted for and no personnel are missing in action.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases soar to 4.25 lakh; recovery improves to 55.77%

Forces allowed to change rules of engagement

Amid ongoing talks between India and China, on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh gave complete authority to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, the three chiefs of Indian Armed Forces and the corps commanders to change the rules of engagement with the hostile scenario, as deemed fit. With a change in rules of engagement, the armed forces may not be bound by restrictions on the use of firearms under hostile attacks. Moreover, the Centre has given the three defence forces financial powers upto Rs 500 crore per project for the acquisition of critical ammunition required in case an all-out or limited conflict breaks out.

Centre extends three defence vice-chiefs' financial powers to acquire critical ammunition

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side has suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition, while 72 others are recuperating from minor injuries at various hospitals. Currently, both countries have disengaged at LAC, while talks via diplomatic channels and Army-level.

India-China Major General-level talks at LAC completed after six hours, no fresh buildup