MoS Kishan Reddy Lists Out State-wise Helpline Numbers To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus

Amid the growing positive cases of Coronavirus in India, the government has stepped up its preventive measures against the deadly virus. Along with the centre, the state governments have also augmented their preventive measures. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy has shared a list of helpline numbers for all the states and union territories across the country.

The @narendramodi government is taking all necessary measures to reduce the impact of #COVID19 in India.

Here’s the list of Helpline numbers for all States and Union Territories, please save and share.#HelpUsToHelpYou pic.twitter.com/56RdgdDTsR — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) March 13, 2020

At least 75 cases in India

As the world at large is fighting the outbreak of Coronavirus with countries like China, Italy, Iran, South Korea to name a few have borne the brunt of the deadly virus, the number of positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India has gone upto 75 while the initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, the novel coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of over 4,500 people across the world. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope.

India suspends all visas except few

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad.

