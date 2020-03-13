Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson Urge People To Follow Advice Of Experts After Coronavirus Diagnosis

As Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were recently diagnosed with coronavirus, in an Instagram post, Hanks urged the public to heed the advice of experts. Currently, the couple is holed up in a Gold Coast hospital in Australia and undergoing treatment. In the post, Hanks said that he and his partner were taking the enforced isolation 'one-day-at-a-time'.

The Instagram post read, “Rita and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else”.

Hanks further added, “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other”.

Elvis biopic halted

The actor couple,who came to Australia to shoot for the preproduction of Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film, decided to get tested after they felt 'a bit tired'. A spokesperson for Warner Bros reportedly also confirmed that the preproduction on the Elvis film had been put on hold after a 'company member' on the production had tested positive for coronavirus. According to reports, Hanks and Wison were the only known individuals on the film to contract the disease.

The statement released by the couple, earlier this week, stated that the duo began to feel ill, including coming down with 'body aches' and 'slight fevers'. Hanks' son also provided an update about his parents and said that he spoke to them on the phone and they are fine and they aren't very sick. He further went on to say that they aren't worried about it a lot and that they are going through the necessary procedures.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus as a global pandemic after the virus spread to more than 100 countries, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,900 people worldwide. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom further even urged all nations to get very serious over the issue and take all necessary measures to contain the virus from spreading at this rate. Tedros said, that the word 'Pandemic' cannot be used lightly or carelessly due to its strong connotation.

