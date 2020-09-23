MoS PMO Claims 'past Anomalies Corrected' After Passage Of J&K Official Languages Bill

Backing the Jammu-Kashmir Official Languages Bill, Union minister Jitendra Singh, on Wednesday, said that 'past anomalies had to be corrected'. He claimed that the erstwhile state's government had recognised Urdu & English as its official language since 1957. With the addition of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, Singh claimed that justice was done as those were the most commonly spoken languages.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 56 lakh mark; Rajya Sabha cut-short

J&K Official languages Bill 'corrects anomalies': MoS PMO

One great anomaly was that these two languages, put together, are not spoken even by 1% population of J&K: Jitendra Singh, Union Minister and MP from Udhampur, J&K on Jammu & Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020 https://t.co/gspjLRPtJr — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

HM Amit Shah hails passing of J-K official languages bill

Amit Shah hails passage of Bill

On Tuesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah described the passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages (Amendment) Bill by the Lok Sabha as a momentous day for the people of the Union Territory. In a series of tweets, Shah also said under the legislation, special efforts will be made towards the development of major regional languages like 'Gojri', 'Pahari' and 'Punjabi'. The home minister said along with this, the bill will also strengthen the existing institutional structure for the promotion and development of regional languages, thanking the PM for his commitment.

"I thank PM @narendramodi ji for his commitment towards restoring the culture of Jammu and Kashmir through this bill. I also want to assure our sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir that the Modi govt will leave no stone unturned to bring back the glory of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die 8 days before schedule as COVID infections among MPs rise

Lok Sabha passes J&K official language bill

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Bill clarifies that English may continue to be used in the union territory for those administrative and legislative purposes for which it was already being used. The bill was later passed by Rajya Sabha via voice vote - on Wednesday.

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued over 18.52 lakh domicile certificates (DCs) against more than 21.99 lakh applications received so far. As per the consolidated figures from across 20 districts of the Union territory, 21,99,513 people have applied for domicile certificates, of which 20,87,815 were found complete in all respects, while the rest were rejected for want of prescribed documents. As many as 18,52,355 people have been issued domicile certificates till Monday, and the rest are in process, the spokesman said.