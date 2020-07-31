'Move Towards Casteless Society': Mayawati Bats For Inviting All Spiritual Leaders

Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan in Ayodhya, Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati has highlighted the complaint of Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri, a spiritual leader from backward class, over the invitation extended to 200 saints but not him, for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony. Mayawati opined an invitation to Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri would be a step towards a casteless society in the country.

"In view of the complaint of Dalit Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri, it would have been better if he had been called along with the other 200 saints and saints at the Bhoomipujan ceremony to be held in Ayodhya on August 5. This could have had some impact on the constitutional intent of creating a casteless society in the country," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

"By the way, the Dalit society suffering from casteist neglect, contempt and injustice should focus more on labour/deeds for their own salvation instead of getting into these circles and in this case, should also follow the path given by their Messiah Param Pujya Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. This is his advice from BSP," she said in another tweet.

1. दलित महामंडलेश्वर स्वामी कन्हैया प्रभुनन्दन गिरि की शिकायत के मद्देनजर यदि अयोध्या में 5 अगस्त को होने वाले भूमिपूजन समारोह में अन्य 200 साधु-सन्तों के साथ इनको भी बुला लिया गया होता तो यह बेहतर होता। इससे देश में जातिविहीन समाज बनाने की संवैधानिक मंशा पर कुछ असर पड़ सकता था। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 31, 2020

2. वैसे जातिवादी उपेक्षा, तिरस्कार व अन्याय से पीड़ित दलित समाज को इन चक्करों में पड़ने के बजाए अपने उद्धार हेतु श्रम/कर्म में ही ज्यादा ध्यान देना चाहिए व इस मामले में भी अपने मसीहा परमपूज्य बाबा साहेब डा. भीमराव अम्बेडकर के बताए रास्ते पर चलना चाहिए, यही बीएसपी की इनको सलाह है। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 31, 2020

READ | Owaisi Opposes PM Modi's Visit To Ayodhya For Bhoomi Pujan; Says 'can't Forget Babri'

READ | Prashant Bhushan Mocks Ayodhya Mandir Bhoomi Puja 'after Taali, Thali, Candle, Papad...'

Politics over Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan

Mayawati's tweet comes after Prayagraj's Swami Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri expressed his displeasure for not receiving an invitation for the Bhumi Pujan ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. There had been a lot of politics and mudslinging over the Bhumi Pujan ceremony as NCP Supremo taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Building temples will not cure COVID", while Shiv Sena earlier steering away from the matter said, "Lord Ram is a matter of faith for the party hence will not indulge in any politics" but ended up getting involved when Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the party mouthpiece Saamana interview said Government or Organisers could have opted for e-Bhumi Pujan.

Latest in the series of political mudslinging was AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who, in an interview with Outlook magazine, said if PM Modi attends the ceremony in an official capacity, it will be a violation of his "constitutional oath". The Hyderabad MP said that secularism is part of the basic structure of the Constitution. However, there have been several occasions in the past when prime ministers and other public figures holding constitutional posts of the country have participated in their official capacity in the various religious events that form a part of the democratic and geographic union of India.

The Bhumi Pujan is scheduled for August 5 where PM Modi will be the chief guest of the event. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, only 200 people would attend the ceremony and all social distancing norms will be followed at the event. The trust which is assigned the task of managing the construction of the temple has estimated that construction will be completed in 3 to 3.5 years i.e by 2023.

READ | CPI Demands Doordarshan Be Restrained From Telecasting Ayodhya Ram Mandir 'Bhoomi Pujan'

READ | China Stooge Mocks US As Its GDP Tanks By 32.9%; Gloats That Xi's CPC Would Never Allow It