Prashant Bhushan Mocks Ayodhya Mandir Bhoomi Puja 'after Taali, Thali, Candle, Papad...'

Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan on Wednesday made a distasteful tweet mocking the 'Bhoomi Pujan' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Along with a cartoon, Bhushan wrote, "After Taali, Thali, candle, Papad, it's now the turn of Ayodhya temple to cure us from Covid!"

After Taali, Thali, candle, Papad, it's now the turn of Ayodhya temple to cure us from Covid! pic.twitter.com/QGmBdYYtZU — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) July 29, 2020

Bhushan's tweet comes after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 as Prime Minister.

Bhushan has been in the news after he was issued a notice by SC last week after the court initiated fresh contempt proceedings against him for two tweets he posted. The bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra referred to one of the tweets "made against the CJI". It also referred to another tweet by Bhushan on 27 June.

Owaisi opposes PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya

"I have said in an interview to Outlook magazine that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not attend that event. Because if he attends that function as the Prime Minister then a message will go in the country that the Prime Minister is supporting people of one faith only," Owaisi said.

"If he says he is going to attend the event in his individual capacity, then nobody will question it. Every Prime Minister, if he follows a religion, he has the right to follow it. But Prime Minister is also constitutional head and the Constitution is related to the basic structure of secularism," Owaisi told ANI.

He said the PM "should say that he will go in his personal capacity and no TV channel should live telecast". "There is no religion of the country. Do India and the Government of India have a religion? He is the Prime Minister of Muslims, Hindus, Dalits, Backwards, Sikhs, Christians, and those also who do not believe in any faith," the Hyderabad MP said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, according to Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, the president of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust.

(With agency inputs)