MP CM Castigates Congress Govts For Cheating Farmers Amid Outreach On Agrarian Laws

Addressing a Kisan Sammelan in Rewa on Wednesday, MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lashed out at Congress for allegedly cheating the farmers during its stints in power in the state. Mentioning that ex-CMs Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath had decided to undertake a fast for the sake of farmers, Chouhan alleged that this was hypocrisy on their part. To buttress his point, he said that Singh had failed to ensure water availability to many parts of the state during his 10-year tenure as the Chief Minister.

The BJP leader also took a swipe at Kamal Nath, who served as the CM from December 2018- March 2020. According to Chouhan, the Congress government under the leadership of Nath had not fulfilled the promise to waive off the loans of farmers. Escalating his attack further, the MP CM said that both these Congress leaders should undertake a fast to atone for their sins. Several other BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are also holding public meetings in MP to reach out to the farmers on the agrarian laws.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan remarked, "We have heard that Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath are going to undertake a fast. Because there has been injustice with the farmers. They should sit on a fast."

He added, "Kamal Nath, you will undertake a fast? You snatched away the rights of the people. Rahul Gandhi said that farmers’ loans would be waived off in 10 days. The loans were not waived off but the burden of interest kept increasing. You have committed a sin. Stay hungry. But to atone for your sins."

PM slams opposition over stance on farm laws

Speaking in Kutch on Tuesday, PM Modi castigated the opposition for its alleged conspiracy to mislead the farmers over the three agrarian laws passed by the Parliament. Reiterating that the Centre is ready to address all the concerns of the farmers, he asserted that their welfare has been one of the topmost priorities of the NDA government. He also refuted the charge that the new agricultural laws would result in the land of the farmers being snatched away.

"The recent farm reforms have been demanded for ages. Many farmers’ unions would demand that there should be a provision to sell grain anywhere. Today, the people in the opposition are misguiding the farmers were in support of these farm reforms when their government was in power. But they could not take a decision when their government was in power. They kept on giving false assurances to the farmers," the PM noted.

