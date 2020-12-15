Chidambaram Against Government's 'no Repeal' Stand On Farm Laws, Suggests Alternative

Attacking the Centre over the ongoing farmers' agitation, former Union Minister P Chidambaram on Tuesday stated that the Union Government should 'reach an agreement' with the farmers quickly. Suggesting an alternative method of 'repeal and re-enact,' the veteran Congress leader said that the Centre will have to withdraw the three farm laws and then pass a new bill in the Parliament, based on the agreement reached with the farmers. Chidambaram's remarks incidentally come on the same day as the Centre announced that the Winter Session of the Parliament would not be held due to the COVID-19 situation in the national capital.

"The simple way forward is to Repeal the present laws and Re-enact a new law based on the agreement. Repeal and Re-enactment is a well known legislative tool. Government should climb down from its high horse and reach an agreement with the farmers quickly," Chidambaram tweeted on Tuesday.

It is shocking that after 20 days of farmers’ protests in the bitter winter of Delhi, the government continues to stick to the ‘no repeal’ stand



It is obvious that any agreement between farmers and government will necessarily require a new Bill to be passed in Parliament — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 15, 2020

Farmers to block Chilla border

Meanwhile, thousands of farmers continue to protest at borders of the national capital as the agitation has entered its 20th day now. The leaders have strengthened their resolve and remain stern in their demand to repeal all the three farm laws. In their media interaction on Tuesday, union leaders announced that they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday. The agitating farmers will also pay homage to all the farmers that have died amid the ongoing protest on December 20 from 11 am to 1 pm. Farmer leader Rishipal said that one farmer has died every day on an average since the protest started in the last week of November.

Farmers have expressed concerns over the abolishment of MSP, adding that the laws favour the corporates. On Monday, the Agriculture Minister met with MPs and MLAs from Haryana at the Krishi Bhavan whereas a delegation of Punjab BJP leaders, led by state president Ashwani Sharma met Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and MoS Som Prakash. Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has held six rounds of discussions with the farmers so far, but all have ended inconclusively.

PM assures farmers over agrarian laws

Attempting to ally fears over the agrarian laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday refuted the charges by the Opposition on the land of farmers being snatched away under the new agricultural laws. "The recent farm reforms have been demanded for ages. Many farmers’ unions would demand that there should be a provision to sell grain anywhere," he said.

