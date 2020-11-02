MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lashes Out At Kamal Nath: 'You Will Pay For Your Sins'

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday lashed out at former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath alleging that the previous government had withdrawn many welfare-oriented schemes which were started during the BJP government.

'You have sinned'

"Today, Kamal Nath has given advertisements in newspapers that 'What sin did I commit?' Kamal Nath Ji, you have sinned. You said you'll waive the loans of all farmers, but you left out many of them from that list. You distributed false certificates. The regular farmers, who were paying their loans, did not pay in hopes of waiver and they become defaulters because of it. Now they are under a load of interest, which I will take off from their heads," Chouhan said.

Lambasting over Kamal Nath, Chouhan said Nath had stopped development in the State and turned it into a market of brokers during Congress rule.

"You snatched away laptops of children who brought good numbers in class 12, and the 5,000 rupees we paid to the poor for funerals, you snatched away that money from the poor. You stopped the development of the state. You have converted Madhya Pradesh into a brokers' market," the Chief Minister said.

Chouhan said that Kamal Nath will have to pay the penalty for the sins committed by him during his tenure as Chief Minister.

"The Rs 5,000 we paid for the funeral, you snatched away the money from the poor. We used to organise the pilgrimage to the elderly, you ended that plan. How many sins can I tell, you have destroyed Madhya Pradesh, it was your sin and you have to pay the same penalty," the Chief Minister added.

Chouhan's attack comes a day ahead of the by-election in the State, which will be contested on 28 assembly seats. The results of the by-election will be declared on November 10. 22 of the seats had become vacant after 22 rebel MLAs, who were Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalists resigned in March and joined BJP along with Scindia, leading to the collapse of Kamal Nath led Congress government.

Moreover, three more Congress MLAs resigned and joined the BJP in July, due to which the vacancy of seats increased to 25, while three assembly seats had fallen vacant due to the death of legislators taking the number to 28. At present, Congress has 88 MLAs while BJP has 107 in the state assembly. Now, to retain the power in MP, BJP needs to win only 9 out of the 28 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

